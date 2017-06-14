Itani inspects promising Tripoli Port

The head of the Investment Development Authority of Lebanon, Nabil Itani, paid a visit to Tripoli Port Tuesday to examine preparations to groom the port to increase exports and imports.



Itani made the visit after Prime Minister Saad Hariri pledged to resume agricultural and industrial exports from Tripoli Port.



Itani stressed that efforts are underway to prepare Tripoli Port to transfer Lebanese exports, especially agricultural and food industries, to foreign markets, especially Gulf Arab markets, in light of the crisis in Syria and the continued closure of land crossings.

...