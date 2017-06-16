Lebanon reactivates maritime export program

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Thursday sponsored a meeting of the Investment Development Authority of Lebanon at the Grand Serail on the occasion of the reactivation of the Lebanese Exports Maritime Bridge program.



He said the government's aim is to encourage and facilitate the export of all Lebanese products, whether agricultural, industrial or others.



Itani said the Syrian crisis has had negative repercussions on many economic and social aspects in Lebanon, as well as on the volume of foreign investments and on Lebanese exports and their size.



He added that these repercussions have affected the performance of productive sectors in Lebanon and the export capacity of some sectors.

...