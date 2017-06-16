Parliament committee approves new budget for Health Ministry

Parliament's Finance and Budget Committee agreed Thursday on a Health Ministry budget, stressing that Lebanese patients should be given top priority in the medical care program.



The meeting, chaired by Metn MP Ibrahim Kanaan, covered health policy in Lebanon including public and private hospital expenses for Lebanese patients, how to meet the health needs of Syrian refugees, the financial impact of the refugee crisis and issues some citizens face when being admitted to hospitals.



Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani and Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil were also present.

