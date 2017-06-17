Sfeir refuses to bow out of ABL election

Last-minute efforts to avoid elections at the Association of Banks in Lebanon failed Friday after the main contenders insisted on running for president.



According to a statement from ABL, Torbey's list will include Bank Audi, BLOM Bank, Byblos Bank, SGBL, Fransabank, Credit Libanais, Lebanese Swiss Bank and Fenicia Bank.



Sfeir is expected to announce the names of the eight banks that will challenge Torbey's list at a news conference Monday.



Some critics say that ABL should break the 23-year-old habit of imposing the will of the big players on the remaining members.



They added that the association has 63 members and many of them feel that they are not adequately represented in the board of directors.

