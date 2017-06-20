Lebanese in Qatar not feeling crisis

Two weeks after a rift began between Qatar and several countries in the Gulf, questions have been raised if the sudden development would have a major impact on Lebanese expatriates working in the tiny but wealthy emirate.



With the country's robust oil and natural gas industry, Wazni said that the strength of the country's industries will keep the economy afloat and minimize effects on Lebanese workers.



According to data from fDi Markets provided by Byblos Bank, Lebanese greenfield foreign direct investment in Qatar totaled $80 million between January 2003 and April 2016 .



According to data from the research department at Byblos Bank, Lebanese exports to Qatar totaled $75.5 million in 2016, accounting for 2.5 percent of the country's total exports.



While Lebanese expats in Qatar may be feeling the short-term consequences of the country's isolation, Ghobril and Wazni agree that it's too soon to predict the long-term economic impact on remittances.

...