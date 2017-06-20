Sfeir unveils 'list of change' competing for banking association's board



Keeping his pledge to run for president of the Association of Banks in Lebanon, Salim Sfeir Monday unveiled the list representing eight small- and medium-sized banks that will help the Bank of Beirut president administer the prestigious association if he wins the election on June 30 . At a joint news conference with heads of the banks, Sfeir told reporters during a news conference that the time has come to change the current board of directors, who have remained in their positions for 23 consecutive years.



The banks in Sfeir's list are Bank of Beirut, Saradar Bank, Bank Misr Liban, FFA Private Bank, Creditbank, Lebanon and Gulf Bank, Lucid Bank and Cedrus Bank.



He added that he kept the remaining four positions of the board of directors to the large banks to choose from.

...