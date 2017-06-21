Mobile internet prices not expected to fall

DSL internet service providers (ISPs) and mobile internet service providers welcomed a decree passed by the Cabinet earlier this month that significantly reduces internet tariffs.



Ogero and the Telecommunications Ministry succeeded in June in lowering the government-regulated internet tariffs. As soon as the decree is published in the Official Gazette, Ogero's head Imad Kreidieh pledged to remove the bandwidth shaping in its central offices – thus giving users access to the maximum speed their telecom infrastructure can support.



Given the relative decrease in price for the number of megabits per second that customers are soon going to be able to access via DSL, mobile consumption would also be expected to shrink and trigger a reduction in prices.



The two operating GSM networks – Alfa and MTC touch – are both government-owned, which means that revenues from mobile internet flow to the Finance Ministry, as Hayek confirmed.



While the new decree dropped the prices of E1 lines by more than half, this will not have significant repercussions on the total costs for mobile providers.

...