Abi Khalil poised to discuss electricity plan

Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil Tuesday expressed anticipation at discussing the electricity reform plan at Cabinet, set to meet later this week.



Abi Khalil has also previously promised that the new electricity plan will provide Lebanon with seven additional hours of electricity.



The electricity reform plan has been met with opposition since it was passed in Cabinet on March 28 .



The first phase of the reform plan would include bringing in two new barges, expected to provide the country with seven additional hours of electricity.



Abi Khalil and Justice Minister Salim Jreissati have since threatened critiques of the plan with legal action.

