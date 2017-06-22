Insurance premiums up by 4.5 percent in first quarter

Insurance premiums generated in Lebanon increased by 4.5 percent to $433.5 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $414.8 million in the same period last year.



Byblos Bank's report said medical insurance premiums stood at $167.9 million in the first quarter of 2017 and constituted 38.7 percent of the sector's aggregate premiums.



The report added that life insurance claims grew by 12 percent in the first quarter of 2017, motor claims expanded by 7 percent, cargo claims rose by 5 percent and medical claims increased by 3 percent, while claims related to other categories surged by 140 percent year-on-year.

