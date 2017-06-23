Productivity setbacks impede Lebanon industry

It goes without saying that the industrial sector in Lebanon remains in a challenging situation. According to 2015's national accounts, the industrial sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product only reached 8 percent.



The industrial sector in Lebanon comprises a satisfactory number of establishments, mostly small-sized and specialized in light-manufacturing activities.



It is estimated that almost half of the existing establishments employ less than 10 workers, while larger businesses employing more than 100 workers make up less than 10 percent of all companies in Lebanon.



Sales to the local market made up 83 percent of total sales in 2015, while exports took the remaining share of 17 percent.



On the other hand, with Lebanon having a service-oriented economy, the industrial sector is not prioritized or supported by the government.



According to the MoI data, the value of industrial exports to the Arab world through Syrian land fell from $716 million (or 17.4 percent of total industrial exports) in 2012 to $450,000 (or 0.02 percent of the total) in 2016 .



In short, the Lebanese industrial sector in Lebanon could become a pillar of the country's economy if adequately empowered.

...