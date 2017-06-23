Torbey announces ABL elections list

The current Association of Banks in Lebanon President Joseph Torbey announced Thursday his 12-member list that will run against the new "Change List" for ABL's board of directors. The list included for the first time Emirates Lebanon Bank after Bank of Beirut Chairman Salim Sfeir quit the current board of directors and decided to form a list of eight small- and medium-size banks.



The remaining banks in Torbey's list remained the same and included BLOM Bank, Byblos Bank, Bank Audi, Fransabank, SGBL, Banque Libano-Francaise, Bank of Beirut and the Arab Countries, Credit Libanais, Lebanese-Swiss Bank and Fenicia Bank.

...