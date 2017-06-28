Health care lands $150M support

The World Bank announced $150 million in grants and soft loans to support the country's health care system Monday.



It added that the World Bank's executive directors approved the Bank's portion of the Lebanon Health Resilience Project in a meeting at its headquarters in Washington. It is part of the development agency's broader strategy to support the government's efforts to reduce the social and economic impacts of the Syrian crisis on vulnerable communities.



The new project raises the Bank's envelope for Lebanon to $1.4 billion, including grants, soft loans and a rare $100 million allocation from the International Development Association, which normally supports the world's poorest countries, not middle-income ones like Lebanon.

