Gulf nationals give Lebanon a miss over Eid al-Fitr

Tourists from non-Gulf Arab states helped to boost occupancy rates at hotels in Beirut during Eid al-Fitr, said Pierre Ashkar, head of the Syndicate of Hotel Owners in Lebanon.



Ashkar added that the improvement is not considered very meaningful compared to figures registered in the past because visitors from non-Gulf Arab States stay for only three to four days in Lebanon compared to Gulf tourists who used to stay for 10 days on average.



Ashkar said that when 100,000 tourists visit Lebanon from the Gulf to stay for an average of 10 nights, hotels would be selling 1 million nights. But, he added, when 100,000 Iraqis visit Lebanon for three nights, hotels would sell only 300,000 nights.



These promises did not materialize and Gulf visitors to Lebanon are still very scarce.

