Khalil pledges to reduce deficit in 2017

Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil Thursday said that the government aims to reduce the 2017 budget deficit by part of a percentage point compared to 2016, from 9.3 percent down to 8.7 percent of gross domestic product.



Khalil projected government expenditures at LL23.67 trillion ($15.7 billion) in 2017 and revenues at LL16.38 trillion ($10.87 billion).



As a result, the projected deficit growth rate will stand at 2 percent, which is still low and needs further measures to improve it, according to Khalil.



Khalil said that all donations and loans would be included in the budget.



Khalil said that the ministry also aims at working and approving future budgets on time.



Among the proposed taxes in the budget are increasing the value added tax from 10 to 11 percent, increasing taxes on the companies' profits from 15 to 17 percent and increasing tax on interest on deposits from 5 to 7 percent.



Khalil declined to say why government did not include the $850 million tax in the draft budget.

...