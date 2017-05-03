Bahia Hariri to Arabs: Invest in Lebanon

MP Bahia Hariri urged Arab countries Tuesday to increase their investment in Lebanon to help the country face the negative effects of the Syrian crisis.



The Arab Economic Forum, which is a yearly event organized by Al-Iktissad wal-Aamal Group, aims at discussing Arab countries' economic visions while highlighting the challenges of reform and investment in the region.



Hariri thanked Arab countries and the international community for their support for Lebanon in facing the negative impact of the Syrian crisis.



Hariri emphasized the need to work on attracting foreign direct investment to curb the impact of unemployment on the economy by creating job opportunities for youths.



She also emphasized the importance of boosting cooperation among Arab countries to better face political and economic challenges.



Nabil Itani, president of the Investment Development Authority of Lebanon, repeated Khoury's comments about the need to attract more investment to Lebanon, saying that IDAL is making huge efforts to secure the elements that are needed for the growth of the various economic sectors that have the chance to attract investment, such as tourism, hospitals, technology and the food industry.

