Khalil pledges Customs corruption crackdown

Finance Minister Ali Hasan Khalil acknowledged Wednesday that there is corruption at Lebanese Customs and pledged to put an end to it.



The corruption at Beirut Port is one example of massive waste within many government departments and agencies.



Khalil said that his ministry has tried to make some changes in the practices of Customs since he took office in 2014 .



"If this council fails to carry out its duties for some reason then I or any new minister will ask the Cabinet to replace this body in one year," Khalil said.



But he expressed confidence in the council, adding that all its members are keen to improve the performance of Customs in a short period.

...