Solidere records $63 million profit in 2016

Real estate developer Solidere made a net profit of $63.1 million in 2016 after recording a loss of $119 million in 2015, a statement by the company said Wednesday.



The company said that if the profits of the Solidere International are added to domestic profits, then the net income reaches $75.3 million.



Solidere has 39 percent share in Solidere International.



Solidere and its affiliated companies abroad recorded a total loss in 2015 of $87.2 million after integrating the profits of the companies partly owned by it.

