MEA to acquire 10 Airbus planes as of 2019

Middle East Airlines is expected to receive 10 new Airbus 321 planes as of 2019 to beef up its current fleet, the chairman of the national carrier Mohamad al-Hout said Thursday.



At present, MEA's fleet has 18 Airbus planes.



MEA and Turkish Airlines (TK) signed a codeshare agreement.



Under the terms of the agreement, Middle East Airlines and Turkish Airlines will place their codes on the flights of Middle East Airlines on Beirut-Istanbul v.v. and on the flights of Turkish Airlines on Istanbul-Beirut v.v. route. Turkish Airlines will operate three daily flights on the sector Istanbul-Beirut-Istanbul, while MEA will be operating two daily flights Beirut-Istanbul-Beirut.

