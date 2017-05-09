Lebanon studies bids for leasing power barges

Lebanon's Energy Ministry Monday reviewed the bids offered by eight companies for leasing two power barges that supposedly should provide additional hours of electricity feeds.



The leasing of two new barges is expected to provide the country with seven additional hours of electricity feed starting May to be added to the three hours of power generated by the plants in Zouk Mikael and Jiyyeh.



The main idea behind the leasing of the barges is to give the Energy Ministry and Electricite du Liban more time to build new power plants that can provide all of Lebanon with 24 hours of electricity in the future.

