LF, Berri reject Abi Khalil power barge plan

Energy and Water Minister Cesar Abi Khalil is facing mounting pressure from ministers and political parties to drop a plan to lease two power barges aimed at increasing the electricity supply to Lebanon during the summer.



The source told The Daily Star that Amal Movement ministers rejected the electricity plan Abi Khalil proposed at a Cabinet meeting earlier this year.



Lebanese Forces ministers also expressed reservations about the plan but insisted that this position should not be interpreted as a break up of their alliance with Abi Khalil's Free Patriotic Movement.



However, Hasbani said that Abi Khalil went against his orders and carried out the bids based on conditions set by the former Cabinet.



Hobeika emphasized that the minister is no longer just an adviser – his position under two former energy ministers – but minister now and therefore has to change his behavior.

...