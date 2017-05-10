Hajj Hasan urges state to save industry

Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hasan and Lebanese industrialists urged the government to save the sector from total collapse and put an end to the closure of factories in Lebanon.



Hajj Hasan called in a joint news conference with Economy Minister Raed Khoury on France and other countries to open their markets to Lebanese goods.



Hajj Hasan said that Lebanon's exports since 2011 have declined.



Khoury echoed similar sentiments about the industry sector in Lebanon.



Fadi Gemayel, head of the Lebanese industrialists association, warned that the country's industry is in great danger.

...