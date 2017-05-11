Lebanon needs to be quick in gas exploration: expert

Lebanon must start its offshore gas and oil exploration by no later than mid-2018 to benefit from the low cost of oil services, a senior energy expert said Wednesday.



A prequalification round for oil and gas exploration on Lebanon's offshore started on Feb. 2 and continued until March 31 .



"Lebanon is doing everything that is right to deliver," he said.



He added that even though there has been a delay in Lebanon to start with operations in the oil and gas field, the country will still be able to export its produce because the world demand for oil and gas will remains very high until 2040 .



Koussa noted that oil and gas discoveries will enable Lebanon to become energy independent.

