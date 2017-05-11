Lebanon has plenty of options to reduce public debt: Audi

The Lebanese state has plenty of untapped assets at its disposal to reduce and even write off the public debt, Bank Audi has said.



In its economic report on Lebanon in the first quarter of 2017, Bank Audi explained that despite the rise in the public debt to GDP, the country still has several options to contain the growth of the debt in the future.



It also pointed out that Lebanon's debt is domestic to a large extent, with the proportion of the debt held by Lebanese individuals and institutions accounting for around 87 percent of total debt.



It also mentioned other options available for the Lebanese state.



Audi also said potential gas reserves off the Lebanese coast should be added to the large assets of the state.

...