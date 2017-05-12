Lebanon to launch its largest fiber optics tender

Lebanon is expected to launch its biggest-ever fiber optics tender in a month's time, Telecoms Minister Jamal Jarrah said Thursday.



Jarrah said fiber optics will allow the Lebanese to access high internet speeds at affordable prices.



He added that the ministry asked the Cabinet to reduce internet prices by 20-50 percent to enable citizens to easily access the service.



Itani said the sector registered 7 percent growth between 2014 and 2016 and it is expected to grow by 9 percent in the coming three years.

...