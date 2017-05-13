Hariri calls for Arab banks to finance reconstruction

Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Friday that Arab banks should play a bigger role in the reconstruction drive in the region.



This is not the first time a senior Lebanese or Arab official has called on banks to help in financing the reconstruction of Arab states that have witnessed wars and conflicts.



Hariri shared with the participants Lebanon's experience in rebuilding the country and the role of the banks in financing reconstruction projects.



In the end, everyone, in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen will reach the same conclusion: They will live together and rebuild their countries sooner or later," Hariri said.



He estimated the cost of reconstruction in the war-torn Arab countries at hundreds of billions of dollars.



Here also appears the fundamental and pivotal role of your sector, the Arab banking sector," Hariri explained.



The prime minister praised Lebanese banks for their vital role in helping the local economy.



At the end of the conference, the organizers handed Hariri a special plate to honor his achievements and help to the banking sector.

...