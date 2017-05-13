Jarrah vows haste in improved connectivity

The network has been dimensioned to deliver a minimum of 50MB/s to the end user, however no changes are to take place before fall.



One of the objectives of the project is to level the differences in speed experienced by different users according to their distance to the local exchange – which is, in the case of Lebanon, Ogero's headquarters.



Cabinets that are more than 5.4 kilometers from the local exchange cannot be upgraded to the fiber-to-cabinet network.



According to Jarrah, the completion of this project will require time but he vouched that the ministry would do its best to ensure a timely delivery.

...