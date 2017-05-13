PM: Cabinet keen to protect Lebanese industry

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Thursday stressed that his cabinet would do its utmost to protect the Lebanese industry.



"I am happy today to meet with this elite of talented people who believe in Lebanese skills, creativity and craft, and who are committed to the national industry and the motto launched by martyr Pierre Amine Gemayel: If you love Lebanon, love its industry," he told the attendees.



He said the industrial sector was crucial to the Lebanese economy as it helped create many jobs.

