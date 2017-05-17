Project Lebanon 2017 kicks off with momentum

Economy Minister Raed Khoury emphasized Tuesday the importance of encouraging the creation of small and medium enterprises to grow the economy.



Project Lebanon 2017, an international trade exhibition for construction materials and equipment for Lebanon and the Middle East, was held by IFP Group at BIEL to give an opportunity for international firms looking to expand their business networks in Lebanon and the region.



Khoury also noted that the construction sector contributes to 15 percent of the GDP while it plays a very important social role by securing the necessary infrastructure to achieve economic growth and sustainable development.

