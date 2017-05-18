Retail sales plunge in first quarter

The election of a president and formation of a Cabinet have failed to positively impact the retail market in Lebanon as sales in general continued to fall in the first quarter of 2017, according to the BTA-Fransabank Retail Index.



The index showed that the retail sales of shoes and leather in the first quarter of this year dropped by 21.11 percent compared to the same period of last year, musical instruments fell by 20.56 percent, furniture 18.24 percent, used cars 14.03 percent, home accessories 13.11 percent, clothing 11.30 percent, tobacco 8.39 percent, liquor 1.39 percent, supermarkets and food shops 5.25 percent, construction material 1.13 percent, watches and jewelry 0.68 percent and perfumes and cosmetics 1.98 percent.



However, the retail sales of other items in the first quarter of this year improved compared to the same period of last year.

...