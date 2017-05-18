Finance and budget committee seeks amendment to taxes

The finance and budget committee Wednesday urged Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil to reconsider some of the proposed taxes in the 2017 draft budget.



Wednesday's meeting resulted in the approval of four articles of the draft budget, the Change and Reform bloc MP said on Twitter.



Following a meeting Tuesday, Kanaan had announced that the committee would meet daily this week, and twice next week.



In March, the Cabinet referred to the Parliament the country's fiscal plan for the first time in 12 years.

