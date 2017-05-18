Minister wants clear economic policy; student designs awarded

The ceremony, organized by the Lebanese Packaging Center – LibanPack, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, awarded 41 Arab students in the first edition of the Arab Student StarPack competition for best packaging design.



Arab Student StarPack is the first regional packaging design competition in the Middle East and is open to university students in all Arab countries.



Thomas Schneider, president of the World Packaging Organization, emphasized the key role played by packaging in the life of any product. He also explained the role of the WPO in this field, especially in regard to promoting the development of packaging technology, contributing to the growth of international commerce and encouraging education and training in the packaging field.



Meanwhile, UNIDO Regional Representative Cristiano Pasini said the Arab Student StarPack competition provides students in the region with a priceless opportunity to unleash their creativity and innovation, and make a positive impact on industries.

