Torbey’s ABL reign may face challenge

Joseph Torbey is expected to run for another two-year term as head of the prestigious Association of Banks in Lebanon amid signs another candidate will vie for the position, banking sources said Friday.



Torbey, whose term will end in June of this year, hopes to renew his mandate for another two years if there is a general agreement on his candidacy, one banker told The Daily Star.



Lebanon's 10 leading banks usually agree on who should occupy the post before the election is held, without the need for voting.



They also coordinate this position with other small- and medium-size banks.



The banker added that Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh never intervenes in the ABL elections nor takes sides.

