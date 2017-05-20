Govt to crack down on ‘illegitimate’ bills of generators

Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil Friday warned the owners of the private generators of grave consequences if they failed to install meters to calculate the actual consumption of these generators.



Khoury stressed that the responsibility of meter installation rests with the owners of private generators and they have until the end of September of the year 2017 to abide by these conditions.



He called on all the citizens and consumers to report to the Economy Ministry any attempt by the owners of the private generators to raise the bill beyond the official rates.



Some news media and consumer groups have harshly criticized the government for failing to force owners of the private generators to comply with the official rates.

...