Parliament committee working on budget

Parliament's Finance and Budget Committee Monday completed the first of two sessions to finalize Lebanon's 2017 state budget.



The committee has been meeting daily since last week to run through the 2017 draft budget by the article.



In April, the Cabinet referred the country's first fiscal plan in 12 years to Parliament.



Parliament's final ratification of the 2017 draft budget is seen as crucial for bringing state finances under control and shoring up the battered economy, burdened by more than $74 billion in public debt.

