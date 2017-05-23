Industrial exports fall in February

Industrial exports dropped by 11.7 percent in February 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, a statement issued by the Industry minister said Monday.



It said that food products and tobacco topped the list of industrial exports for the month of February 2017 at $39.5 million followed by electrical equipment ($37.5 million), chemical products ($37.3 million) and basic metals ($25.1 million).



As for electric equipment, its export of this product dropped from $59.9 million in February 2016 to $37.5 million in the same month in 2017 .



Lebanon's industrial import of electric and industrial equipment dropped from $17.3 million in February 2016 to $10.7 million during the same period in 2017, equivalent to a decrease by 38.3 percent.

...