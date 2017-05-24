Bifani projects precrisis capital inflows

Capital inflows to Lebanon are expected to reach pre-Syrian crisis levels while GDP is expected to grow 2.5 percent in 2017, Finance Ministry Director-General Alain Bifani said Tuesday.



Bifani stressed that the growth in public debt has exceeded GDP growth in Lebanon.



He revealed that the GDP growth achieved in 2008, 2009 and 2010 only achieved a half percent growth in job opportunities.



Bifani emphasized that the economy cannot create more jobs if it depends on a rentier market. A rentier economy refers to a market that depends on nonproductive sectors.

