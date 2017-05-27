Torbey: Washington keen to protect banks

A proposal to expand sanctions on Hezbollah and some of its associates maybe drastically watered down before it is introduced in the U.S. Congress, a leading banker said Friday.



Torbey denied media allegations that a number of Lebanese banks would be blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury.



Torbey stressed that the renewal of Central Bank Gov. Riad Salameh's term would also help in the ongoing efforts to address the proposals to expand sanctions on Hezbollah and all its affiliates.



Torbey said that ABL delegation met with members of the House of Representatives and the Senate and senior officials of the Treasury and the Bureau of Lebanon and Syria at the National Security Council.



"The most important thing that we are interested in showing at this meeting is the coordination between the delegation of the Association of Banks in Lebanon and the delegation of the Lebanese Parliament was so complete that the two delegations did not cease to communicate during the entire period of our stay in the United States of America, out of concern to speak in one national language and defend Lebanon's supreme interest above all else," he added.



He added that he Lebanese delegation reaffirmed that the banks in Lebanon succeeded under the supervision of the Central Bank in applying the rules of compliance.

