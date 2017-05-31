Election law row holding up gas exploration

Lebanon will likely miss the opportunity of launching the long-anticipated gas exploration tender this year if politicians fail to agree on an electoral law soon, insiders warned Tuesday.



A source close to Berri warned that Lebanon might not have the chance to witness the first gas exploration tender this year if the status quo remains.



If the main political groups succeed suddenly in reaching an agreement on an election law, then the MPs will hold a meeting and pass the tax bill," the source told The Daily Star.



He stressed that it is too early to draw a final conclusion on gas exploration in Lebanon.



If no agreement is reached on an election law or extension before June 20, Lebanon will enter a political vacuum with no Parliament, while the Cabinet will only have caretaker capacity.



Lebanon has pinned high hopes on the prospects of gas exploration this year after the Cabinet in January 2017 approved two decrees that are crucial to the completion of the first licensing round for Lebanon.

...