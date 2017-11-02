Hariri unveils Beirut airport expansion initiative

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Wednesday announced an urgent plan to expand Rafik Hariri International Airport to accommodate more passengers as Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh proposed partial privatization of MEA. "We have today a project to increase the airport's capacity by an additional 5 million passengers and this will be in line with the guideline of the Public Works Ministry.



The airport was originally was rebuilt in 1992 to accommodate 6 million passengers a year.



Upon completion of this, we will be offering, with the approval of the government, 25 percent of the shares of the company to be owned and traded by the private sector," Salameh said. He added that MEA was one of the Banque du Liban's most lucrative investments.



Salameh said that currently, MEA is valued at $1 billion and the company distributes annual profit of $55 million a year to BDL.

...