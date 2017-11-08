Moody’s: Hariri resignation threatens economic upheaval

Moody's Investors Service Tuesday said Prime Minister Saad Hariri's sudden resignation could have a major impact on the political and economic scene in Lebanon.



Hariri's resignation took the government and the country by surprise.



It not yet clear what kind of measures Saudi Arabia will adopt in the future to reduce Hezbollah's influence in the country and the region.



It added that the Lebanese government is also under pressure from the U.S. to isolate Hezbollah, which it classifies as a terrorist organization.

...