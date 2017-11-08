Zaatar w Zeit to open first outlet outside Middle East

The popular Lebanese fast-food restaurant Zaatar w Zeit will soon be opening its doors in Canada, marking the company's first expansion outside the Arab world.



Lebanese blogs reported the news this week, following sightings in Canada's west coast city of Vancouver of the soon-to-be-opened food franchise location.



Its location in Vancouver, which has a significantly smaller Lebanese population than the Canadian cities of Montreal and Toronto, is a departure from the traditional Lebanese restaurant expansion model of setting up shop in areas with large Lebanese communities.

...