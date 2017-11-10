Hariri resignation puts oil and gas at risk

Much of the progress in Lebanon's oil and gas sector will be lost unless a new government is formed in the next 240 days, meaning time is of the essence to save what little headway has been made, experts say.



As nearly 30 days have passed since last month's bidding, that leaves just over 240 days for Lebanon to form a new government before its nascent oil and gas sector goes back to the drawing board in an already politically sensitive and complex business environment.



The regulation of Lebanon's oil and gas sector is set by the Cabinet, the Energy and Water Ministry, and the LPA.



An official with the LPA, however, speaking on condition of anonymity, appeared to be relatively optimistic about Lebanon's prospective oil and gas sector, pointing to the fact that three foreign energy companies were interested in Lebanon.

