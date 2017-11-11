Fitch: Hariri move will test bank resilience

Fitch rating agency said Friday that the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri will test the ability of the Lebanese banking system to confront the new crisis.



It stressed that if the bank deposits came under pressure, the Central Bank would intervene.



The report added that since June BDL has been supporting its stock of foreign assets by offering attractive interest rates to banks for medium- to long-term dollar deposits.



The report warned that Hariri's resignation was a blow to the relative improvement in Lebanon's policymaking environment since the election of Michel Aoun as president in October 2016 and the formation of a new government in December.

