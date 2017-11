A poster of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who resigned last week in a televised speech airing from the Saudi capital Riyadh, hangs on the side of a roundabout in the northern Lebanese port city of Tripoli on November 10, 2017, with a caption above reading in Arabic: "God protect you." Hariri announced his resignation last weekend from the Saudi capital Riyadh in a televised speech which sparked concerns of a political crisis in Lebanon as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran escalated.