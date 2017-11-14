Lafarge says being searched over Syria business links

French-Swiss cement maker Lafarge said Tuesday its offices were being searched for information on financial links to extremist groups in Syria, including Daesh (ISIS).



Since June, three French judges have been investigating reported money transfers by Lafarge to groups in Syria, including Daesh, to keep operations up and running at its Jalabiya cement works in northern Syria in 2013 and 2014, despite the conflict engulfing the country.



Lafarge clung on in Syria for two years after most French companies had left as Daesh made major territorial gains, extending its influence over vast swathes of the country.



To ensure protection of its staff between 2013 and 2014, Lafarge Cement Syria paid between $80,000 and $100,000 a month to various armed groups, including $20,000 to Daesh, according to a source close to the year-old investigation first revealed last year by Le Monde daily.

...