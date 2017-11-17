What’s in the sovereign wealth fund bill?

A bill introduced in Parliament by MP Yassine Jaber envisions an independent sovereign wealth fund for the country's income from petroleum – and potentially other natural resources.



According to the bill's text, the fund would be run by an eight-member board of directors appointed by the Cabinet.



Crucially, the fund would manage two major accounts: savings and development.



If foreign-currency debt exceeds 20 percent of GDP, a portion of the account's funds are used to pay down this debt.



One of the major rules of investment is the 80-20 foreign-domestic split: At least 80 percent of the fund's capital must be invested abroad, while 20 percent can put into job-creating local investments.

...