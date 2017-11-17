Investors near deal on Saudi prince’s hotel stake: source

A group of Lebanese and Arab investors are about to close a deal to buy Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's stake in Beirut's Four Seasons Hotel for more than $110 million, a source familiar with the sale said Thursday.



The Riyadh-based Kingdom Holding, which was founded by Prince Alwaleed, had approached a commercial Lebanese bank in a bid to find buyers for the Four Seasons Hotel Beirut and the Movenpick Hotel Beirut.



The source did not disclose the names of the investors who are planning to buy a stake in the Four Seasons Hotel, adding that the bank has signed a nondisclosure agreement with the potential buyers.



The Lebanese bank has not yet found a potential buyer for the Movenpick Hotel Beirut.

