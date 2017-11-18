Saudi upheaval brings hope to businessmen

Lebanon-based businessmen who lost enterprises through dealings with members of Saudi Arabia's royal family and others in the kingdom are closely watching a new campaign led by the powerful crown prince targeting officials, princes and tycoons in the oil-rich kingdom, hoping it will help them win back what they lost over the years.



Pierre Daher, who founded the first private TV station in Lebanon in 1985 and turned it into one of the top media outlets in the Arab world, has been locked in court cases with detained Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the world's richest men, since 2011 .



Prince Alwaleed and Daher, now chairman and CEO of LBC, were once allies when the prince pumped money into LBC TV before the two split over several issues and Daher was removed from his job as head of PAC.



Daher says that he is suing Prince Alwaleed for more than $100 million and is optimistic he will win.

...