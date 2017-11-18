Interbank rates reach 120 percent over crisis

Facing liquidity crunch, same large and small banks are forced to borrow from each other at interest rates that sometimes reach 120 percent, one banker said Friday.



The interbank rate before Hariri's resignation was 4 percent but it quickly climbed to 15 percent, 40 percent, 50 percent and 70 percent and all the way to 120 percent.



Another banker downplayed the significance of the interbank rates, stressing that the Central Bank has allowed the lenders to borrow from each other at higher rates instead of withdrawing the deposits before their maturity.



"As a result of this situation, banks have discovered that the cost of interbank is higher than the cost of depositors to keep their deposits in pounds," Al-Akhbar newspaper further explained.



One banker said that some large and small banks have raised the interest rates on deposits for important customers from an average of 6 to 7 and 8 percent and in some occasions offered 9 percent, depending on the relationship with the customer, the size of his deposit, his negotiating ability and the deposit freeze period of not less than six months.

