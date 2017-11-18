Torbey: $20B investment plan in motion

The head of the Association of Banks in Lebanon Joseph Torbey said Lebanon is diligently striving to implement $20 billion infrastructure investments over the next few years to stimulate the economy.



Torbey said the program would be executed in two phases.



Torbey said that the financing is expected to be concessional loans for 30 years with a 10-year grace period provided by the international and regional financial institutions and funds, such as the European Investment Bank, Arab Economic Development Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, and others.



Torbey reiterated that the Lebanese banking industry is robust and is weathering looming crises.

...